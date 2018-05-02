Destiny 2: Warmind Prequel Comic Shows What Ana Bray Was Doing When the Light Went Out

The Destiny lore is arguably one of the best things about the series. It’s becoming increasingly common for stories within games to expand beyond the borders of your TV, with comics, books, and other media offering additional insight into the narrative. Bungie has already given us two Destiny 2 webcomics that connected to the Curse of Osiris expansion. The studio’s Destiny 2 Warmind comic explores the history of Ana Bray, a primary character in the upcoming Destiny 2: Warmind DLC.

The first pages of the Destiny 2: Warmind comic make it clear that we are seeing what Ana Bray was up to while the Red Legion was invading Earth and cutting off guardians from the light. While it doesn’t answer how Ana survived the Battle of Twilight Gap (where she was thought to have been killed in previous lore), it shows that she’s been estranged from the Vanguard, seeking truths about her own past as they connect to the Warmind Rasputin.

If you haven’t been keeping score, Destiny 2 is set for some big changes soon. The second expansion, Warmind, releases on May 8 and will come alongside a major Exotic weapon tuning update, along with other quality of life changes like seasonal Crucible ranks. Bungie is intent on reintroducing the chase to Destiny 2 in order to allow it to become a hobby for players again. Community leaders that got a preview of the future came away with a positive reception.

If you own the Expansion Pass, Warmind will be free, otherwise it will run $19.99. All seasonal updates are free to all players regardless of expansion ownership. Things like the Exotic weapon tuning pass, Exotic Masterworks, and seasonal ranks will be available to everyone. The new location on Mars, story content, and gear are exclusive to owners of Warmind. Even the new Crucible maps will be put into the public playlists, whether you have the expansion or not.

Did you like how the Destiny 2: Warmind comic begins to set up the events on Mars? What other stories in the Destiny 2 lore do you want to see explored further?