Arena Dodgeball Game Disco Dodgeball Remix Launches on PS4 This Month

After being discovered earlier this year through a PEGI rating, Zen Studios has officially announced that they will be releasing Disco Dodgeball Remix for consoles this month, on May 22. The game, which was initially self-published by Erik Asmussen under the name 82 Apps, will be developed by Zen Studios and released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out a trailer for the game on PlayStation 4 below:

The game, which plays as an intense mix of arena-based first-person shooter and classic dodgeball title, puts players in the shoes of a killer robot whose objective is purely to take down opponents in dodgeball. For more on the upcoming title, check out below for a long list of the game’s features, courtesy of Zen Studios:

Huge selection of game modes: o Classic PvP: Deathmatch and Elimination

Objective Based: Hoops and Capture the Cube

Single-Player Arcade: Players upgrade their robot with superpowered perks and take down bosses

Solo and Co-Op leaderboard-based challenges

15 levels designed to combine a futuristic dance club and skate park

A new level-up game progression earning 70+ new fun and wacky customizable items for your robot

Online multiplayer with frictionless, jump-out matches and automatic hosted room creation

Gameplay-changing powerups like Boomerang Balls and Jetpacks

High-energy soundtrack composed by talented independent artists that interact directly with the colorful arena visuals

Monster-truck-style announcer lends his big voice to all the KOs, trick-shots and kill streaks

Revamped user interface from PC version

Additional features for Nintendo Switch players o Motion control for aiming and moving for Joy-Con and Pro Controller

HD Rumble support

Support for 2 Joy-Con play in split-screen mode

Disco Dodgeball Remix launches on May 22, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.