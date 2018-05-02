PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Arena Dodgeball Game Disco Dodgeball Remix Launches on PS4 This Month

May 2, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

After being discovered earlier this year through a PEGI rating, Zen Studios has officially announced that they will be releasing Disco Dodgeball Remix for consoles this month, on May 22. The game, which was initially self-published by Erik Asmussen under the name 82 Apps, will be developed by Zen Studios and released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out a trailer for the game on PlayStation 4 below:

The game, which plays as an intense mix of arena-based first-person shooter and classic dodgeball title, puts players in the shoes of a killer robot whose objective is purely to take down opponents in dodgeball. For more on the upcoming title, check out below for a long list of the game’s features, courtesy of Zen Studios:

    • Huge selection of game modes: o Classic PvP: Deathmatch and Elimination
    • Objective Based: Hoops and Capture the Cube
    • Single-Player Arcade: Players upgrade their robot with superpowered perks and take down bosses
    • Solo and Co-Op leaderboard-based challenges
    • 15 levels designed to combine a futuristic dance club and skate park
    • A new level-up game progression earning 70+ new fun and wacky customizable items for your robot
    • Online multiplayer with frictionless, jump-out matches and automatic hosted room creation
    • Gameplay-changing powerups like Boomerang Balls and Jetpacks
    • High-energy soundtrack composed by talented independent artists that interact directly with the colorful arena visuals
    • Monster-truck-style announcer lends his big voice to all the KOs, trick-shots and kill streaks
    • Revamped user interface from PC version
    • Additional features for Nintendo Switch players o Motion control for aiming and moving for Joy-Con and Pro Controller
    • HD Rumble support
    • Support for 2 Joy-Con play in split-screen mode

Disco Dodgeball Remix launches on May 22, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

