Post-Apocalyptic Side Scroller Earth Atlantis Launches in June on PS4

Publisher Headup Games has announced today that Earth Atlantis, a post-apocalyptic shooter that launched in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, will be launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month, with the game officially coming on June 1. Earth Atlantis puts players into a post-apocalyptic world and has them hunting down various sea monsters, and you can check out a trailer below to see some of those battles in action.

As you can tell from the trailer above, the game looks to harness the feel of a classic side-scroller and mix it with the unique art style and setting of a post-apocalyptic sea world. For more on the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, check out a description of the game below:

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter! The game features the visual style of old sketches, reminiscing the 14th century, a time where ocean exploration commenced and the sea was believed to be inhabited by fantastic as well as dangerous creatures. Now, once again, the world has to be discovered. Board one of four individual submarines, each with different advantages and weaponry, and hunt down huge bosses in fierce battles. Key Features Original side-scrolling shooter with a monster-hunting objective

Unique “Old Sketching” visual style

Two game modes: Quest mode, Hunter mode

Four Playable ships with unique weapons

25 large monsters and four enemy ships to hunt with 12 special events to complete

Earth Atlantis is currently set to launch in Q2 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.