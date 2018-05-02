New Batch of Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Trailers Starring Robin Hood and Francis Drake

Marvelous has continued giving a weekly dose of new gameplay trailers for Fate/Extella Link. Just like last week, today we have two more Servant characters fighting in this Dynasty Warriors-like hack and slash action game. Both of these Servants came from Fate/Extra, the PSP role-playing game which story served as a prequel to Fate/Extella series.

The first Servant featured today is Robin Hood, the chivalrous thief of Sherwood. As an Archer-class Servant, he mainly uses his crossbow to fire arrows with varying attributes from poison and explosives, although he can also turn invisible with one of his Noble Phantasms, No Face May King. He has the ability to generate poison, and he uses his main Noble Phantasm attack, Yew Bow, to explode that poison, thus completely decimating his enemies.

And the other trailer published today features Francis Drake. Despite being a man historically, Francis Drake is getting portrayed in the Fate series as a woman. In Fate/Extella Link, Francis Drake is a Rider-class Servant who mainly fights with a sword and a pair of pistols, but can also summon ship cannons and drop anchors in her move set. Her Noble Phantasm is Golden Wild Hunt, where she summons her large fleet to unleash a barrage with huge firepower.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita first in Japan on June 7, with a Western localization also confirmed coming later this year.

[Source: Marvelous]