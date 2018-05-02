GTA Online Special Vehicle Circuit Races Now Available

Rockstar Games has announced that the new Special Vehicle Circuit Races for GTA Online are now available to players worldwide. First teased in Smuggler’s Week, these new races contain special race-formats.

If you think you have a fair amount of experience in handling hovercars, jetpacks, or submersible vehicles, then this the event for you. Players will be riding dedicated Imponte Deluxo, Ocelot Strumberg, and Mammoth Thrusters for these races. A rundown of each of the Special Vehicle Circuit Race can be found below:

Imponte Deluxo Races Stadium Flyover : The whole stadium is on its feet waiting for the all-American finale: a low-level flyover by levitating sports cars.

: The whole stadium is on its feet waiting for the all-American finale: a low-level flyover by levitating sports cars. Raton Race : Raton Canyon is the kind of rugged terrain that makes any red-blooded adrenaline junkie reach for their climbing boots— or the keys to their flying car.

: Raton Canyon is the kind of rugged terrain that makes any red-blooded adrenaline junkie reach for their climbing boots— or the keys to their flying car. Cresting : Whether you’re driving, surfing the waves, soaring above the mountains, or doing all the above in your Deluxo – there’s nothing quite like the San Andreas coastline.

: Whether you’re driving, surfing the waves, soaring above the mountains, or doing all the above in your Deluxo – there’s nothing quite like the San Andreas coastline. Techno: This is no edible-fueled night in Los Santos – when your car takes off and starts flying, that’s every bit as real as the psychedelic tunnels and rings of fire.

Ocelot Stromberg Races Spindrift : As an underwater labyrinth strewn with naval mines gradually reveals itself, try to remember that every moment of paralyzed terror is a moment off your lap time.

: As an underwater labyrinth strewn with naval mines gradually reveals itself, try to remember that every moment of paralyzed terror is a moment off your lap time. The Kraken : Fair warning. If you’ve ever had bad calamari, this one is probably not for you.

: Fair warning. If you’ve ever had bad calamari, this one is probably not for you. Plunge: Every pro racer knows to keep a finger on submersible mode when there’s suddenly no more track and you’re soaring into the stratosphere with only the ocean as your landing pad.

Mammoth Thruster Races Vinewood Air Tours : Welcome to the high life— the neon glow of the city, the Vinewood sign shining from the hills, 1,000 pounds of thrust roaring at your back and the prospect of horrifying mid-air collisions.

: Welcome to the high life— the neon glow of the city, the Vinewood sign shining from the hills, 1,000 pounds of thrust roaring at your back and the prospect of horrifying mid-air collisions. Chiliad Drop : One minute you’re soaring over the summit of Mount Chiliad, the next you’re strafing into a cliff with only some rocket fuel and the promise of bragging rights to cushion the blow.

: One minute you’re soaring over the summit of Mount Chiliad, the next you’re strafing into a cliff with only some rocket fuel and the promise of bragging rights to cushion the blow. FlyLo Challenge: The survival rate in a Los Santos road tunnel at rush hour could only get lower if road-raging maniacs ditched their cars and used jetpacks instead. But that would never happen.

GTA Online will also have another event in celebration of the Special Vehicle races. Starting May 7, players will be able to earn double GTA$ and RP in all 30 of Rockstar Special Vehicle Races. Not only that, players will also be able to earn double GTA$ and RP on all Special Vehicle Work Missions starting from the 7th as well.

GTA Online is now playable for the PlayStation 4.