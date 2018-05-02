Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Demo is Available Now in Japan

Although Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal has already been released in Japan as of this article, Marvelous has decided to release a free demo of the game on the Japanese PlayStation Store today. They have also provided details of the features available in this demo at their Japanese press release, which we have translated right below:

In the demo, the following five playable characters from the Hanzo National Academy can be selected! Asuka (CV: Hitomi Harada)

(CV: Hitomi Harada) Ikaruga (CV: Asami Imai)

(CV: Asami Imai) Katsuragi (CV: Yu Kobayashi)

(CV: Yu Kobayashi) Yagyu (CV: Kaori Mizuhashi)

(CV: Kaori Mizuhashi) Hibari (CV: Yuka Iguchi) While learning the basic actions in the tutorial, you can fight Asuka’s rival Homura (CV: Eri Kitamura) in the Trial Mission and enjoy changing the girls’ costumes in the Change Room. You can even experience the new Burst System and the feature to change skin colors!

The Japanese PlayStation Store entry for the Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal demo does have a couple of notes regarding it though.

This is a special build just for this demo.

Save data cannot be created in the demo. Please be advised that there is no carryover to the retail version.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal has been released for PlayStation 4 in Japan since February 22. An English localization has also been announced, which will be out later this Fall. If you have Japanese PSN account, you can check out the demo before deciding to purchase the game.

[Source: PlayStation Store via Gamer]