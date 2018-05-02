Become a Member of the Psijic Order in The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

When The Elder Scrolls Online opens its doors to Summerset, players will be able to explore a place that has rarely been visited in the Elder Scrolls universe. The traditional land of the High Elves, Summerset has been mentioned in nearly all of the Elder Scrolls games but has rarely been a place players could visit. With The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset expansion set to launch next month, Bethesda has begun teasing more of what players can expect, starting with the Psijic Order.

Once players land on the Isle of Artaeum, they’ll have the opportunity to find and join the mysterious Psijic Order, a secret society of mages that has returned after a 350-year-long absence. These mysterious mages will bring with them their own unique quest line and story that will have players traveling all across Summerset to close down destructive time breaches. For more information on the Order and what becoming a member of it will allow, check out more from Bethesda:

In ESO: Summerset, players will travel to the isle of Artaeum to find and join the enigmatic Psijic Order for the first time in the Elder Scrolls series. This secret society of mages has returned after a 350-year long absence, bringing with them a unique quest line and story that will have players travelling all over Summerset to close destructive and mysterious time breaches. Once accepted into their ranks, adventurers will have access to an all-new Psijic Order Skill Line – for new or existing characters – that includes unique abilities: slow and freezes enemies in place, meditate to restore your health and resources, or even rewind time itself! With these new powerful abilities, players can explore the isle of Artaeum, visit the Ceporah Tower and Ritemaster Lachesis, and unravel the secrets of both the ancient organization and the history of the Mages Guild.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset is coming to the PlayStation 4 on June 5, a month after the PC release. If you pre-purchase ESO: Summerset now, you’ll be able to receive two specialDLCs as well. New players will be getting the Queen’s Bounty Pack bonus reward, and will be able to get immediate access to the ESO vanilla game. New and returning players will also get last year’s Morrowind Chapter if they pre-order now (digital pre-purchases only).