City of Brass Giveaway – Win One of Ten Physical Magic Lamps Along With a PS4 Code for the Game

Roguelike games are exciting adventures that change each time you play them, but require a certain amount of care and skill to make it past the first few stages. City of Brass is one such roguelike, a first-person journey through a dead city in an attempt to reach the center. If you want to fight dead things, interact with genies, don’t mind getting a bit of sand in your trousers, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to the kind folks over at Uppercut Games, we’ve got 10 physical magic lamps that come along with a PS4 key for the game, just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

Ten (10) Grand Prize Winners:

One (1) NA PS4 code for City of Brass

One (1) physical Magic Lamp (see image above. Magic not included)

How to Enter the City of Brass Giveaway

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below telling us what you’d use three genie wishes on. Bonus points for creative and unique answers! Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Giveaway is for US only! Code provided by Uppercut Games can only be redeemed on a NA PSN account. Magic Lamps can only be shipped within the continental United States.

The giveaway is running through Saturday, May 5, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Sunday, May 6. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to receive the notification email. Shipping fulfillment of prizes will be handled by Uppercut Games once we have your address.

We’re hard at work reviewing City of Brass, but getting to the center of a sand-filled empire while its undead denizens deign to end your life is a tough task when you only have a single life to spare! You can expect our final verdict soon, but did we mention it’s made by veterans of the BioShock franchise?

Good luck in our City of Brass giveaway!