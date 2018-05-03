Dreadnought Gets Biggest Feature Update Yet, Available Now on PS4

Earlier today, publishers Six Foot and developers YAGER announced the release of the biggest feature update to Dreadnought, the class-based spaceship action game. The improvements are designed to give players more progression choices and ship customization freedom, while also giving stronger feedback on their performance in battle. The update contains three patches that were previously released on the PC version of the game, with the developers working to achieve true parity between all platforms.

You can check out a trailer for the new update below:

With the implementation of the update, one of the biggest changes is the fact that every customizable ship in Dreadnought now features two loadout slots, allowing players to change each vessel’s secondary weapon, modules, and appearance items on the fly during matches. Tech trees have also been streamlined with fewer branching requirements, which now makes it easier to unlock higher ship tiers. For more on what to expect in the update, check out below for a breakdown:

