Gravity-Based Puzzle Game Etherborn Arriving to the PS4

Etherborn, the gorgeous-looking puzzle game that has been racking up game development awards in the last couple of years on PC, will soon arrive on consoles. Indie game developer Altered Matter announced today that the gravity-shifting game will have its PS4 version, which should leave a smile on the faces of puzzle-platformer lovers. The game boasts dream-like environments and exotic-looking stages, as well as a relaxing and immersive soundtrack that provides a unique atmosphere for each level.

But don’t let those stunning visuals fool you into thinking that this is a simple puzzle game. Etherborn is unforgiving when it comes to level difficulty. In each stage, players will need to guide a voiceless body that is in search of meaning in its existence. While accompanying this character throughout the game, you will need to solve a bunch of gravity-sensitive puzzle environments in order to move forward.

“Moving through the environment becomes the puzzle in itself, where each level acts as a sort of organic Rubik’s Cube that players need to explore, manipulate and shift their gravity on in order to decipher the way forward,” the developer commented in a press release.

In spite of the level-type progression of the game, the developer claims that players will still experience a unique and poetic story line.

Not Your Ordinary Platformer

The puzzle game uses the laws of physics but bends them in such a way that you are left to your imagination how certain platforms move and react to your character’s weight.

Etherborn has received numerous accolades, recognitions, and awards due to the game’s aesthetic features, as well as the gameplay it offers. The developer is currently running a FIG campaign in order to raise funds in these latter stages of production. Backers will afterward receive special benefits and rewards for supporting the campaign.

Here’s the official trailer announcement from Altered Matter:

