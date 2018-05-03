Harvest Moon: Light of Hope’s DLC Lets You Marry the Goddesses

Four planned DLC’s for Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition was revealed by Natsume and Rising Star games. Meanwhile, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Season Pass grants access to all four of the DLCs at a much lower price. Finally, the game will have a bundle which includes the game and the season pass all-in-one. The DLCs include more marriageable characters, including the Goddesses (which actually have already happened before) and two new residents.

The four DLCs are as follows:

Decorations & Tool Upgrade Pack

Release Date: May 29th | Retail Price: $1.99

Completely customize and beautify your farm with 7 different decorative fence sets and 2 statues. You will also be able to upgrade your Hoe and Watering Can two additional levels, making growing crops easier and faster!

New Marriageable Characters Pack

Release Date: June 19th | Retail Price: $5.99

Expand your experience with new and exciting content! Two new eligible residents have moved into Beacon Town! Shirlock, a fledgling journalist and self-proclaimed detective who is studying under the tutelage of Naomi, and Michelle, Doc’s research partner.

Doc’s and Melanie’s Special Episodes

Release Date: July 10th | Retail Price: $5.99

Help out Melanie and Doc in two side stories that will unlock new shops! Melanie is in a designing slump, and needs your help for inspiration! Meanwhile, Doc is having trouble in the romance department! Can you help him out? And what rewards will they give you?

Divine Marriageable Characters Pack

Release Date: July 31st | Retail Price: $3.99

Ever wonder what it’d be like to woo the Harvest Goddess or Gorgan? Well, now you can! Get to know the Harvest Goddess and Gorgan on a deeper level and marry them!

More information about the game can be found below, via Natsume and Rising Star Games:

In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a storm and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse…but it won’t be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition will be available on May 29, 2018.