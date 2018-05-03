Austin Wintory to Compose Music for Pode

Henchman & Goon announced today that Austin Wintory, well known for his work in Journey, Banner Saga, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, has composed the score for their co-op exploration game, Pode.

“I love working with games that have a beautiful, universal story to tell. Pode definitely aspires to that with the sort of poetic language we’ve seen emerging in games more and more lately, not to mention that the art is absolutely stunning!” said Wintory in Henchman & Goon’s press release.

“Henchman & Goon together, with their wonderful leader Yngvill Hopen, have really encouraged me to explore something personal and unique for the score,” added Wintory.

Here’s how the developer describes this upcoming title:

Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about two unlikely travel companions going on an exploratory adventure within a mysterious and magical mountain. Through their unique individual talents they reveal a magical world within the mountain by working together to solve the puzzles. Pode is visually inspired by Norwegian art and culture resulting in a stunning exploration game.

The title won the development award for the Best Casual Game and was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards and for Best Quality of Art in GameConnection 2018.

Pode is currently in development, and indie dev Henchman & Goon have not determined its release platforms as of yet. They currently have a Patreon open where fans can donate funds for the small team to gather together for a dev diary livestream.