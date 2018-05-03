Death Road to Canada Has New Release Date

After the horrific event in Toronto at the end of April, Ukiyo Publishing (rightly) decided to postpone the release of their upcoming title, Death Road to Canada. It was originally set to release on April 25th, and they chose to not immediately set a new date out of respect for the victims from this awful tragedy. Today they announced that the game will now release on May 8th.

Death Road to Canada is more than a game with a funny name that unfortunately sounds like the Toronto Van Attack. If you’ve never heard of it before, here’s a bit more of what it entails, according to the game’s official website:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You have to manage a car full of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities. There’s a different story every time you play. Find special events, rare encounters, and unique recruits. Find a grunting super-bodybuilder. Try to tame half-wild dogs. Survivors have different personalities and quirks that may help or hinder you. Fight or flee from increasingly gigantic hordes of slow, classic-style zombies. Be careful, death is permanent! Make tough choices in Interactive Fiction text events. Get different results based on the traits of people in your group. Start in Florida and try survive the journey to Canada, the last zombie-free nation!

The game has been available for PC and mobile since 2016. On May 8, 2018 it will drive up the console coast to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.