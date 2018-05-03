Check Out New Footage of Beyond Good & Evil 2’s Characters and Spaceships

Ever since the dramatic reveal of Beyond Good & Evil 2 at E3 2017, players have been craving any information they can get their hands on. Today, Ubisoft held yet another live stream on Twitch to show off some more of the game, specifically how the players in the game will move and how the spaceships in the game will operate. It’s important to note that a lot of the video footage is rough, and still based on things in development, but from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like Beyond Good & Evil 2 is off to a great start.

To check out the behind-the-scenes look at the game, check out below:

As you can tell from the video, it seems like the folks behind the game are working hard to make sure players can not only fight against enemies well but also pilot their ships just as well. Much of the short video features developers from Ubisoft Montpellier discussing their hopes for the game, with senior creative director Michael Ancel talking about how important it is for the players to enjoy the movements of the characters. The video also delves a bit into the hybrid character models that blend human and animal to form the characters in the game, and players also get a chance to hear how their crew will be one of the driving forces of adventure in the game.

According to the folks at Ubisoft Montpellier, the team is looking to make the Program even more involved in the creative process, and players are encouraged to sign up for a chance to join that conversation at the Beyond Good & Evil website. Make sure to stay tuned for any future updates regarding the game.