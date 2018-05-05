Activision Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Thanks in Part to Call of Duty: WWII’s Strong Performance

Activision Blizzard has posted record first-quarter revenue, thanks in part to the success of Call of Duty: WWII. For the quarter ended March 31, the company earned $1.97 billion and had an operating cash flow of $529 million.

Call of Duty‘s player base grew year-over-year as World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Overwatch continued to add new players and saw strong engagement. Activision Blizzard boasted 374 million monthly active users, out of which Activision claims 51 million while 38 million are attributed to Blizzard. Mobile developer King had 285 million monthly active users.

Call of Duty World League and Overwatch League viewership remained strong, with millions of viewers across the globe. Activision Blizzard also enjoyed mobile success with King’s Candy Crush titles performing well and making it into the top 10 highest-grossing titles in US app stores.

“Our continued ability to set new records speaks to the quality of our teams and the breadth and enduring nature of our portfolio of franchises against the backdrop of a large and growing interactive market,” said CEO Bobby Kotick. “As we look ahead, our innovative core gaming pipeline, as well as initiatives like mobile, esports, and advertising, will continue to drive growth for our business.”

You can find Activision Blizzard’s full Q1 results over at Business Wire.