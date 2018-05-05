Physical Version of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Listed by Retailer in New Zealand

New Zealand’s online video games retailer, Mighty Ape (who folks from the region say is reliable), has published a listing for a physical version of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition.

Take this with a grain of salt as Ubisoft hasn’t made a formal announcement. However, this would be hardly surprising if true considering the publisher did announce a standalone release, only stopping short of confirming formats.

Here’s a a list of features provided by Mighty Ape:

UPDATED GRAPHICS AND GAMEPLAY – Far Cry 3 Classic Edition has been updated to run smoothly on modern platforms and allow fans and newcomers to experience the single-player Far Cry 3 campaign in stunning detail.

UNCOVER A MEMORABLE STORY AND AN INSANE CAST – Encounter a diverse and realistic cast of characters, including one of Far Cry’s most notorious villains: Vaas Montenegro. Dive into this deep and enriching story where morals are questionable and hope is all but abandoned.

FIGHT BACK IN AN ACTION-PACKED SHOOTER – Use an arsenal of weapons and explosives to run gun-first into the action, take down nearby adversaries with your blade or snipe unsuspecting enemies from a distance.

AN ISLAND OF DANGER AND DISCOVERY – Explore an island playground as stunningly beautiful as it is diverse – from mountain ranges to swampy grasslands and white sandy beaches. Fight your way through the island’s towns, temples, river ports and more.

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is included in Far Cry 5‘s Season Pass and will release this summer.

[Source: Mighty Ape via N4G]