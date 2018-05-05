For Honor Season 6 Begins May 17, Adds New Map and Major Hero Updates

Ubisoft has announced that For Honor‘s sixth season will kick off on May 17. Called Hero’s March, it will bring with it a new map, new event, major updates for two heroes, and a new inventory feature.

The Beachhead map will be available for free. Players will be able to battle it out for its fortress in all multiplayer modes except Tribute. Orochi and Peacekeeper will receive gameplay reworks, details of which will be available shortly before season 6 begins.

For Honor‘s new Visual Collection feature allows players to keep cosmetic items without cluttering their inventory. Ubisoft writes:

Visual Collection lets players track their cosmetic visuals in a menu separate from their inventory, and then apply them to any gear they have, meaning you won’t need to hang on to excess gear just to hang on to its look.

The new seasonal event will also be detailed closer to season 6’s launch.

In case you missed it, For Honor‘s free weekend is underway so if you’re curious about the game, now is a good time to check it out (PlayStation Plus subscription required). Players have access to everything included in For Honor‘s standard edition until May 7, 12 am PT.

[Source: For Honor]