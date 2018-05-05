Minecraft’s Aquatic Update Will be the Last Update on Legacy Platforms

Mojang has announced that Minecraft‘s upcoming Aquatic update will be its final effort to add new content to PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PS Vita, and Wii U versions of the game.

In a post on its website, the developer noted that while it wants to continue supporting all platforms, the older consoles make up less than 5 percent of Minecraft‘s active user base, which makes it difficult to invest resources into keeping these platforms up to date.

Mojang writes:

With the exception of PlayStation 4 Edition, this will mark the last big effort to keep those editions up to date with our newer versions of the game. Although we’d love to keep bringing new content to all our players forever, the older generation of consoles now make up less than 5% of our active players, so we’ve made the difficult decision to focus our efforts to support players where they play Minecraft the most.

The Aquatic update will first hit Minecraft‘s Java Edition and the new Bedrock Engine-based versions of the game for Xbox One, Switch, mobile, and Windows 10. It’ll release on PS4 alongside the aforementioned legacy platforms “a little while” after the initial launch.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

