2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees Include Final Fantasy VII and Tomb Raider

New York-based National Museum of Play has announced its 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees, which include 1962’s Spacewar!, Electronic Arts-developed John Madden Football, Tomb Raider, and Final Fantasy VII.

“John Madden Football’s action-oriented game play has changed the way we play and consume sports video games – and even the way actual sports games are broadcast,” said the organization. “It’s yearly, updated release of the game has modeled the path to success for franchises in other sports such as soccer, hockey, baseball, and basketball.”

The museum has recognized 1996’s Tomb Raider for its unique combination of action-adventure, platforming, and puzzle-solving. Curator Shannon Symonds noted that although Lara Croft’s status as a sex symbol attracted controversy, she’s evolved over time the become “the epitome of a strong female hero.”

As for Final Fantasy VII, Symonds says the game has been accredited with bringing Japanese role-playing games into the global mainstream. “In addition to its technical achievements, it also introduced the world to memorable characters – such as protagonist Cloud and villain Sephiroth – who have appeared in other game franchises and myriad media.”

Final Fantasy VII was one of the most popular games on the original PlayStation.

[Source: Museum of Play]