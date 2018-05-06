PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: May 8 – Conan’s Lunch Truck

While May might have started a bit slow last week, things have decided to up tick considerably this week, with over 19 PS4 new releases to go along with 2 games for the Vita and 2 for the VR. On the PS4 side, we have Conan Exiles, Laser League, and Megadimension Neptunia VIIR to name a few. Though I am probably most excited to check out Lunch Truck Tycoon 2, which has everything you could possibly want in a game; food and trucks.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

2MD: VR Football (Digital)

CoolPaintr VR (Digital)

PlayStation Vita

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare (Digital)

InkSplosion (Digital – Cross Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for May and June in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.