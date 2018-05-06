Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth Announced for PlayStation 4 and Switch

As promised, Aqua Style revealed its next Fushigi no Gensokyo (Touhou Genso Wanderer) project during LiveWanderer 2.0 concert at the Tokyo Kinema Club. Called Lotus Labyrinth, the party battle RPG will be headed to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

We don’t have any other information about the game yet but Aqua Style has said that an alpha version is playable.

In case you haven’t played the previous title, a “definitive” version of Touhou Genso Wanderer will be headed West this July. Here’s an overview of Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded via NIS America:

Join the colorful cast of Touhou characters on an incredible journey through the Tower of Desire! Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded is the definitive edition of a roguelike masterpiece, filled with new dungeons to explore, new items to collect, and new faces to meet! Newcomers and veterans of the Touhou series will love journeying through the land of Gensokyo with Reimu Hakurei, the shrine maiden of the Hakurei Shrine, as well as new faces such as the spunky magician Marisa Kirisame, and wind priestess Sanae Kochiya! And now, with a ton of new content, new and veteran players can experience the world of Touhou wherever they go! Key Features: • A Definitive Experience – Relive the complete journey through the Tower of Desire and embark on all-new adventures beyond your wildest imaginations! • Unleash Your Powers! – Become an unstoppable duo as you and your partner fight against evil and cast powerful bullet-hell spells! • The World Is Your Oyster – Craft items, upgrade weapons, take a break with other Touhou girls at the cafe… Enjoy the story and solve its mysteries at your own pace!

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: DualShockers]