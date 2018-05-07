Check Out the First Official Look at MotoGP 18 Gameplay

Developers Milestone have revealed the first bit of official gameplay for the upcoming MotoGP 18. Despite the game coming out next month, we still haven’t seen much from the game, but Milestone is getting ready to unveil the title as we get closer to its June 7 release date. The game will once again aim to give players the opportunity to take part in the most popular motorcycle racing show on earth and will feature official content from the 2018 MotoGP season.

You can check out the first look at the official gameplay for MotoGP 18 below:

For more on the upcoming motorcycle racing game, check out a brief overview of MotoGP 18 below:

Key features include: The official 2018 MotoGP™ season, with all riders, official rosters from MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™ and Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and all 19 official tracks, including the new Buriram International Circuit in Thailand;

Faithful reproduction of riders, tracks and bikes, thanks to the Drone Scanning system, for a 1:1 recreation of all the track details, and the 3D scanning technology, to include real MotoGP™ riders’ faces in game;

Exclusive improved features to make the game experience as immersive as ever, such as new cut scenes, the spectator mode and brand new interactive tutorials; Enhanced AI, Bike Physics and Collision System, with the introduction of riding aids to offer a more enjoyable simulation at every level;

New scalable damage system and tire management system; A compelling career mode to climb the ladder from Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup to MotoGP™ class, including an innovative bike development setup, to significantly increase the bikes’ performance, as well as the MotoGP™ ID to keep track of such progress.

MotoGP 18 will launch on June 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch launch coming shortly after.