Dungeon Rushers Arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch Later this Month

Goblinz Studio has announced that its tactical combat RPG, Dungeon Rushers, is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on May 25. Dungeon Rushers was originally released on Steam back in 2016, where it went on to become a fairly popular title among players.

The story follows a toilet cleaner who decides that “looting dungeons” is a far more lucrative and noble profession. As such, your objective is to find loot inside vast and dangerous dungeons while fighting hordes of enemies in the process.

The game offers a variety of settings such as dusty crypts, dangerous mines, a wild jungle, a desert, among other themes. Your epic quest gradually allows for better equipment and abilities as you progress to bigger areas.

This Dungeon Rushers trailer gives you a pretty good idea what to expect:



Thankfully, there’s much more to Dungeon Rushers than meets the eye. You will inevitably meet shady characters and organizations who are trying to monopolize the dungeon market; can you stop them while keeping this new opportunity lucrative and successful?

The game’s main features include:

Over 20 hours of gameplay across 70 diverse dungeons

Recruit a party of nine players to expand your team and gather the most loot

Position your team strategically during turn-based battles

Use valuable skills that help you scout, heal, dodge enemies, deactivate traps, and track monsters more efficiently

Craft your own equipment using plunder collected throughout each dungeon

Beating bonus challenges unlocks the Heroic difficulty mode, which grants more lucrative treasure

Online mode with matchmaking and rankings available

Design your own dungeons and challenge your friends. Choose from 30 monster types, dozens of traps, and diverse dungeon settings to create a unique and rewarding experience

Get ready to crawl for loot as Dungeon Rushers comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this May 25.

