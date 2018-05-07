Thanos Invades the World of Fortnite in Limited-Time Event Starting Tomorrow

Yes, you read that headline right. In what is probably the oddest and most exciting news you’ll see all day, Epic Games has revealed (via Entertainment Weekly) today that Fortnite and Marvel (yes, Marvel), would be collaborating to bringing Thanos, the villain of Avengers: Infinity War, into the game for a limited time starting tomorrow.

Kicking off tomorrow, the “Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup” mode for Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode will play out just like a standard game of Fortnite, with one big difference: somewhere on the map, the Infinity Gauntlet has landed. Players who find it and wield the gauntlet will transform into The Mad Titan himself and wield all the power that the six Infinity Stones offers. Not much else has been revealed about the mode or whether or not players will be able to purchase Avengers-themed items, but thankfully we won’t have long to wait to find out the answers to that.

The curious collaboration came to be thanks to Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Infinity War. According to Entertainment Weekly, they – like most of the world – are fans of the game. “Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe told EW. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup? So we stalked Donald [Mustard, the worldwide creative director of Epic Games]” The stalking turned out to be fruitful, as the pair of directors were able to speak to Mustard and hammer out an idea for a limited time gameplay mode. With the excitement surrounding Fortnite reaching all-time highs, this collaboration will undoubtedly bring even more players to the game, and it’s crazy to think this is even happening, but exciting to see nonetheless.

The Infinity Gauntlet mode will be available across all platforms of the game, so make sure you’re ready to fight for the stones when it launches.

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]