Watch Five Minutes of Egress Gameplay in New Trailer(s)

Fazan Games has released two new trailers showing off Egress gameplay for a grand total of five minutes. One is above, the second is at the end of this post. Both gameplay samples are from the game’s alpha build.

Egress was originally announced in February to release “sometime in 2018” for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Fazan described the game as a “role-playing battle royale game that has a Souls-like combat system.” The “battle royale” descriptor seems to be rather overused at the moment, but if the idea of a role-playing version appeals to you, Fazan is still taking sign-ups for their upcoming beta.

According to the dev’s YouTube channel, Egress will include the following features:

– Alternate universe, combining the Victorian era, Lovecraft’s mythology and Retrowave – The multi-level City. Explore streets, houses and sewer tunnels – Heroes with unique abilities, weapons and the opportunity to become stronger – Hardcore Souls-like combat system based on melee attacks and dodges, ability combinations as well as strengths and weaknesses of the characters, their roles and equipment – Solo or team-up modes

Does the gameplay speak to you on a spiritual level? Or perhaps it speaks to your Soul? We’ll keep you updated as more info releases, including the start of the beta as well as the release date.

[Source: Gematsu]