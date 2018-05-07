The Second Episode of The Council Launches Later This Month

French independent developers Big Bad Wolf have announced that the second episode to their game The Council, the narrative adventure title that released earlier this year, will launch on May 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The episode, titled Hide and Seek, will continue the story set forward by the original game, which revolves around Louis de Richet as he investigates into the disappearance of his mother. Owners of the Complete Season and Season Pass will be able to play the episode two days early.

For those who might be unaware, The Council is set in 1793, with players taking on the role of Louis de Richet, a member of a secret society who visits a private island off the shores of England. Once there, he’s joined by multiple high-profile guests, including Napoleon Bonaparte and George Washington. All is not as it seems, however, as each character has their own hidden agendas.

The thing that makes The Council different from other games, according to Big Bad Wolf, is how the gameplay comes from manipulating and maneuvering through character encounters using the Social Influence system. During confrontations, skills and other resources can be used to gain the upper hand achieve the outcome you prefer. Failing an encounter doesn’t mean game over, and no action can be taken back, meaning the consequences are permanent and may result in big problems for the player.

For more information on The Council, check out below:

The first episode of The Council, The Mad Ones, is available now.