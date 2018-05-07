New The Crew 2 Trailer Showcases Harley Davidson Street Glide Motorcycles

If you are a fan of big bikes and riding them with style, then you might possibly love The Crew 2, Ubisoft’s new take in an open world racing game. Why you ask? Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycles, that’s why!

The new The Crew 2 trailer features these rad bikes cruising along different parts of the USA. As this is a new vehicle confirmation, it hasn’t even been in the “vehicles” page on their official website. There are other big bikes on the site, sure, but the Street Glide has this on-the-road flair that only a Harley Davidson bike can provide.

Other vehicles available in the game are:

Cars:

Porsche – 911 GT3 RS 2016

Proto – Alpha Mark II 2018

Mazda – RX7 2002

Audi – TT-RS Coupe 2017

Chevrolet – Camaro RS 1969

Mercedes-AMG – C 63 Touring Car 2016

Maserati – Gran Turismo S 2009

Porsche – 911 GT3 Cup

Ford – Mustang GT Fastback 2015

Pagani – Huayra 2012

Boats:

DCB – M31 WIDEBODY 2018

Jaguar Vector – V40R 2018

Planes:

Zivko – Edge 540 V3 1993

Pilatus – PC-21 2007

Bikes:

KTM – 450 EXEC 2015

Harley Davidson – IRON 883 2017

Ducati – Diavel 2015

Indian Motorcycle – Chief Dark Horse 2015

KTM – 450 Rally 2015

Monster Trucks:

Abarth – 500 Monster Truck Edition 2008

Trucks and SUVs:

Hummer – H1 Alpha Evo 1 Rally Raid Edition 2016

Ford – F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017

As Ubisoft is still announcing new vehicles for the game, there may be a lot more in store to those who are planning to buy The Crew 2. More information about the game below:

ABOUT THE CREW 2: The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.

There is also a beta access of the game, which you can find here.

The Crew 2 will be available on June 29 for the PlayStation 4. While waiting for the release, you may enjoy these screenshots from the game taken from last year’s E3: