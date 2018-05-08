Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance, Adding Warmind and Destiny 2 Update 1.2.0

The Destiny 2 servers are down for scheduled maintenance today. The maintenance is set to start at 6 am Pacific and conclude at 11 am Pacific. Starting at 6 am PST, players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2. At 7 am Pacific, all online players will be returned to the title screen. At this time, Warmind and Destiny 2 update 1.2.0 will be available to download. Maintenance is scheduled to end at 11 am PST. Bungie is taking the Destiny 2 servers down to add update 1.2.0 and the Warmind expansion. Upon logging back in, players may be prompted to download the update if they haven’t preloaded Warmind.

The patch notes will be available after the update goes live. This update will add Destiny 2’s second expansion alongside new Season 3 content and a massive Exotic weapon tuning pass that will drastically alter nearly every Exotic weapon in the game. Exotic weapon Masterworks will provide an additional chase for extremely powerful weapon variants. An Exotic armor update will be coming later in the summer. The Crucible is also getting a whole new ranking system, along with exclusive and powerful rewards.

On PS4, this will update the Destiny 2 file size to 53 GB, though you’ll want to make sure you have 71 GB free for the the download (the PS4 requires extra space to download prior to the install).

Going into Destiny 2 update 1.2.0, Bungie has acknowledged the following known issues:

Anti-Extinction Greaves: The female Titan’s Dead Orbit leg armor piece, Anti-Extinction Greaves, may display a small visual issue.

Exotic Masterworks: Once upgraded to a Masterwork, an Exotic weapon or armor piece will not display as a Masterwork when viewed from an Exotic engram preview.

Strike Playlist: Players are not able to matchmake into strikes from an expansion they do not own. Players will receive a prompt to purchase the needed expansion if they attempt to join a fireteam of players who own an expansion that they do not own themselves.

Players are not able to matchmake into strikes from an expansion they do not own. Players will receive a prompt to purchase the needed expansion if they attempt to join a fireteam of players who own an expansion that they do not own themselves. Warmind:

Some quest items in the Warmind campaign may not show up in the loot stream of all fireteam members. However, the quest item should still be added to the inventories of all fireteam members.

If players have a full engram inventory, they may not be able to accept some vendor quest items until they make space in their inventory.

Exotic Armor Tooltips: We are aware of an issue in which the perk text on Warmind Exotic armor tooltips appears in a different color than on similar gear pieces. This does NOT mean that players need to unlock these perks to be able to access them.

We'll have the Destiny 2 update 1.2.0 patch notes for you as soon as Bungie publishes them.

