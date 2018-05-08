Destiny 2 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes Detail New Content, Exotic Updates, and a Massive Shift to Bungie’s Game

Destiny 2’s second expansion, Warmind, has finally dropped, and alongside its release comes a lot of new content and changes for players to dive into and enjoy. Exotic weapons got a whole rework, including tuning, new abilities, reworked stats, and even adding Masterworks to chase. Crucible got a big face lift through the added ranking system which will now see players fighting for Glory, Valor, and really cool rewards.

A few other notable picks from this massive update: Heroic Strikes now have rotating modifiers. Multi-emote is now available. Damage scaling based on Power levels has been adjusted so that Power level matters more. All Crucible maps are available to all players in the general playlist, regardless of DLC ownership. And what’s that little bit in there? Yup, it’s a vault space increase.

Read on for the full Destiny 2 update 1.2.0 patch notes to see how Bungie is shaping the game.

Destiny 2 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Warmind Launch

Warmind is now available

Season 3 has begun

Player Character



General

Players who own Warmind may now reach level 30 and Power level 385

Emotes

Multi-emote is now available, and players can now configure all four emote options with player-selected emotes

Emotes are now stored on the Multi-Emote page of the character inventory

The emote collection has been removed from the Vault, as emotes are now stored on the character

Sandbox

Abilities

Additional grenade charges granted by some Subclass trees or Exotic Perks now charge at the same rate as the primary grenade (was considerably slower)

Exotic Weapons – General

Implemented Exotic Masterwork weapons

Exotic Kinetic Weapons

Sweet Business Increased the ammo gained when players pick up Kinetic ammo Increased ammo inventory



Vigilance Wing Recovery is set to maximum while the Last Stand perk is active



The Jade Rabbit +20 stability



Rat King Enhanced the total stat benefits of running with a pack Benefits are front-loaded; there are now larger damage benefits when two people equip the Exotic, with slight damage increases for each additional player The Rat Pack perk can now activate and stack while Rat King is stowed Added HUD notification text for when the Rat Pack perk is active Increased ammo inventory Added full auto



Crimson Refined damage, rate of fire, and recovery time between bursts Increased ammo inventory



Sturm and Drang Sturm Increased base stability stat Overcharged rounds from Drang now deal 80% bonus damage Added HUD status notification and visual feedback for when the magazine is overcharged Drang Kills with Drang reload Sturm and add one overcharged round even if Sturm’s mag is not full Increased magazine size Now has the Rampage perk



Exotic Energy Weapons

Hard Light Can now be manually reloaded to change the damage type Hits after its rounds bounce now deal double damage



Graviton Lance Now fires two-round bursts Increased stability Reduced recoil on its final round in a burst Cosmology explosion deals more damage Cosmology explosion now spawns secondary Void projectiles Enemies eliminated float up and back, detonating closer to their death location Improved aim assist



Skyburner’s Oath +10 aim assist +30 increased handling Now has the Explosive Payload perk Hip fire now lobs slower-moving projectiles with tracking



Riskrunner Now deals more damage while Arc Conductor is active Enhanced Arc damage resistance to 50% while Arc Conductor is active and Riskrunner is in the player’s hands Arc damage resistance is now enabled against Guardians in the Crucible Arc Conductor can be activated while the weapon is stowed Added Arc FX to the player while Arc Conductor is active



Sunshot Increased damage and radius of kill explosion



Coldheart Damage now ramps up faster Reduced incoming flinch Increased precision modifier to 1.4x (was 1.05x)



Prometheus Lens Increased magazine size to 100 rounds Deals more area damage and less beam damage Increased precision modifier to 1.4x (was 1.05x)



Fighting Lion Deals more blast damage and less direct hit damage Increased ammo inventory Increased spawn ammo Kills with this weapon guarantee Energy ammo drops



Exotic Power Weapons

Tractor Cannon Weapon damage now suppresses targets Weapon damage now makes targets more susceptible to Void damage (+50%) for 10 seconds



D.A.R.C.I. Reduced flinch Reduced zoom on scope Increased precision damage to locked-on targets (up to 4x) Increased aim assist



Borealis Reduced flinch After breaking the shield of an enemy (a combatant or a Guardian using a Super) with the matching elemental damage type, it deals double damage for the remainder of the magazine



The Prospector Grenades now stick to surfaces Grenades now cause burn damage over time



Weapon Perks

Pulse Monitor Now reloads 35% of the magazine (up from 17.5%) Now can activate while the weapon is not equipped



Precision Frame Fixed an issue that was causing inconsistent recoil reduction on precision-category weapons The pattern is now more consistent as the weapon kicks Lightweight Grenade Launchers Adjusted breach-load Grenade Launchers so that they can fire sooner out of a reload, and fire sooner out of a sprint cancel





Legendary Weapons

Precision Hand Cannons Adjusted the ADS firing animation



Linear Fusion Rifles Increased precision damage modifier to 2.0x (was 1.5x)



Activities



PvE

Changes to outgoing player damage scaling vs. higher-level combatants Higher-level combatants take longer to kill if you’re below their level Increased the outgoing and incoming damage scaling, from capping at a 40 Power level delta to a 50 Power level delta Over-level combatants continue to increase in difficulty up to 50 Power levels above the player When enemies are 50 Power levels or higher above a player, they will be immune to damage Over-level, immune combatants will display a “??” icon in their nameplate Updated the damage dealt to combatant Energy shields from the following weapon damage types: 3x damage dealt from Energy weapons of a matching damage type 2x damage dealt from Energy weapons of a nonmatching damage type No bonus damage from Kinetic weapons



Strikes

Heroic strikes now feature rotating modifiers: At any given time, the following will be active on the Heroic strikes playlist: 1x Elemental Burn (weekly rotation) 1x Advantage (daily rotation) 1x Disadvantage (daily rotation) In addition to the above, the baseline difficulty of Heroic strikes is boosted to be closer to Nightfall difficulty



Legendary Nightfall Strike Challenge Card Can be obtained from Xûr (at no cost) by replacing your Rare Challenge Card The Legendary tier adds additional slots for new Advantages and Disadvantages



Fixed an issue in which scoring did not add points for killing the bosses in the Nightfall strikes “A Garden World” and “Savathûn’s Song”

Fixed an issue where the Nightfall score summary was only displaying kills since last death

Now displays the score for entire activity completion

Fixed an issue in which the Unbroken Challenge completed for all fireteam members even if the clear criteria had not been met

Fixed an issue where strike scoring granted points for players in public bubbles, Lost Sectors, or other unintended areas

Raid

Weekly lockouts for raid rewards are now class-based

Players running multiple instances of the same class will receive rewards only the first time they run the raid in a week

Tower

Seasonal Ranks are now available for the Vanguard, Crucible, Trials of the Nine, and Iron Banner

Increased Vault size from 200 items to 300 items

Fixed an issue with collections where event emblems would not show up unless players owned Curse of Osiris

Fixed an issue where Cayde-6 refused to offer all three Treasure Maps for Mercury

Items and Economy



General

Milestones now award a more balanced distribution of Exotics between weapons and armor, but overall they award Exotics less often than before

Fixed an issue where powerful engrams could not draw from Exotics released at Destiny 2 launch

Fixed an issue where the first powerful engram opened after each sign-in was guaranteed to produce an Exotic

Fixed an issue with slow load times for Uncommon gear

Mods and shaders can now be dismantled from the Item Details screen

Items can now be dismantled from the Postmaster and the Vault

Season 2 Exotic Ghost Shells that use destination perks now have a chance to have Hellas Basin destination perks when initially awarded

Character Inventory

Created a “Pursuits” category in the character inventory to contain pursuit tracking items, such as those associated with Exotic quests Items in the Pursuits category are specific to each character and not shared across the account



Eververse

Players now may receive one Bright Engram per character (account limit of three) from Tess for the seasonal milestone

Increased the number of items available for purchase via Bright Dust from 14 to 18

Additional slots will feature shaders and transmat effects

Fixed an issue where players could purchase bundles or engrams when their inventory and Postmaster were full

Fixed an issue where items rewarded from Eververse Gleaming Boons would not display the correct icon within the Postmaster screen

Added the Prismatic Matrix to Eververse At launch, 10 Eververse items from Season 3 are featured each week that the Prismatic Matrix is available An account’s first well-rested level-up each week grants one Prismatic Facet, allowing one free use of the Prismatic Matrix Players may hold up to three Prismatic Facets at a time Additional activations may be purchased for 200 Silver each This item inventory is based on a knockout list and will not drop duplicates Items earned via Bright Engrams, Bright Dust, or previous Matrix activations will contribute to the knockout list



Clans



Progression

A new set of clan perks is available for you to earn in Season 3

A new Clan Banner Staff has been rewarded to those who hit clan rank 6 in Season 2

Clan Engrams

Trials of the Nine and raid clan engrams no longer grant Trials of the Nine or raid weapons These now grant Crucible and Vanguard rewards

Clan Engrams no longer grant rewards above the player’s level when reaching 340 Power The Nightfall and Crucible clan engrams will grant rewards up to 340 Power



Guided Games

A new set of Guided Games tickets has been granted to all players

Players can earn a Leviathan Guide emblem that tracks the number of raid encounters and raids they complete as a Guide

The emblem rewards an aura for 14 days when completing a raid as a Guide

Once a week while the aura is active, guiding a raid to completion grants a Bright Engram

Crucible



General

Private Matches are now available to all players

Players must own Curse of Osiris or Warmind to play maps from those respective releases in Private Matches

Added a Crucible ranking system (see details here)

Added a fireteam matchmaking system (see details here)

Maps

Curse of Osiris and Warmind maps are now available to all players in matchmade Crucible playlists

New Warmind maps: Meltdown and Solitude

Added spawn points to Altar of Flame, the Dead Cliffs, and Endless Vale

Added kill volumes to the Burnout to prevent players from escaping the intended playable space

Fixed a cinematic camera point on the Dead Cliffs for 6v6

Game Modes

Added “Doubles” to the Weekly Rotating playlist

Audio



Settings

Added and revised in-game audio options that can be accessed through the Settings menu in Destiny 2: (Help Article) SFX Volume Dialogue/Cinematics Volume Music Volume Chat Volume



PC

Key Mapping Secondary key mappings can be assigned through the Settings menu in Destiny 2. Key Mappings are now stored per-account by default. There is a setting in the Settings menu to store Key Mappings per-machine instead.



Text Chat Incoming Text Chat messages are now visible by default. There is a mappable key (defaults to ‘L’) to toggle Text Chat to a minimized state. Incoming Text Chat messages now play an audio cue while text chat is in the minimized state. This can be disabled in the Settings menu.



UI



General

Fixed an issue where the cursor sometimes failed to appear on destination maps

Bungie has the Destiny 2 roadmap expanded to September when a completely new mode will be headed to Destiny 2. Community leaders have already gotten their hands on this new mode and came away feeling really good about what it might bring to the game. We’ll have our own review of Warmind and the latest Destiny 2 update, but meanwhile, which part of Destiny 2 update 1.2.0 are you most excited to get your hands on?

[Source: Bungie]