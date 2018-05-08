Limited-Time Infinity Gauntlet Mode in Fortnite Now, Check Out Full Patch Notes

After a brief amount of downtime, Fortnite is officially back online this morning, and with it comes a game mode that, although was only announced yesterday, is being hotly anticipated all over the internet. The newly announced Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time mode is officially in the game, with players able to jump in and battle for the chance to transform into the Mad Titan.

Of course, along with the new mode, there’s still more to be found in the recent update for the game, including some tweaks to gameplay as well as the UI overall. You can check out the full list of patch notes below, and when you’re ready, get hunting for that Infinity Gauntlet: