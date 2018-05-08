Zhang He Gets His Claws Back in This Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Trailer

Koei Tecmo has published a new gameplay trailer for Dynasty Warriors 9 which showcases Zhang He’s Claws, the first of three additional DLC weapons that will be available soon.

The Claws have been recognized as Zhang He’s personal weapon ever since his grand debut in Dynasty Warriors 3, and he has been using this weapon for most of the series timeline. However, when Dynasty Warriors 9 launched last February, he did not his beloved Claws with him and had to share Wang Yuanji’s Throwing Daggers, together with Xun Yu.

This was not the first time Zhang He lost his Claws though, as that occasion went to Dynasty Warriors 6, the first major Dynasty Warriors game on PlayStation 3, where he used a spear for some reason. Being a very popular and notable weapon, Koei gave his Claws back in the PlayStation 2 port Dynasty Warriors 6 Special and the Empires spinoff.

Koei Tecmo has also posted the detailed promotion schedule for this upcoming weapon DLC pack for Dynasty Warriors 9. The trailer for Xu Shu’s Fencing Sword (a.k.a. Sword and Hook) will be published on May 10, while another one for Wang Yi’s Emei Piercers will be out on May 15. This DLC pack will be finally released on May 17.

In the coming months, Koei Tecmo will also release an Additional Scenario DLC Pack which turns the four currently-unique NPCs—Yuan Shu, Hua Xiong, Dong Bai, and Xiahouji—into playable characters.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]