UK Sales Chart: God of War Takes Top Spot Again, Far Cry 5 Falls to Third

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and in what should come as absolutely no surprise, God of War has dominated the competition once again, taking over as the highest seller for the second straight week. The game featuring Kratos and his son surpassed Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (coming in at #2) and Far Cry 5, which slipped a spot since last week. As for the rest of the list, a lot of the usual suspects remain, with Call of Duty: WWII, Grand Theft Auto V, and FIFA 18 all landing inside the top 10.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending May 5 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

God of War Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Far Cry 5 FIFA 18 Martio Kart 8 Deluxe LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Fallout 4 Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Star Wars Battlefront II Super Mario Odyssey Sea of Thieves Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit Call of Duty: WWII The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Destiny 2 Assassins Creed Orirings DOOM Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Rocket League: Collectors Edition

For more on this weeks best-seller, make sure to check out our God of War review:

God of War is an epic reboot of an epic franchise. The evolution of Kratos could have gone horribly wrong. Instead, Santa Monica Studio has given the franchise the treatment it deserves. This new narrative tone has heart, and serves to make Kratos much more relatable in his new role as protector, while remaining as brutal as past installments. Reworked and improved combat options make for an enjoyable and customizable experience, and phenomenal audiovisual performance ensures that each trip to the mythical lands before the Vikings is a wonderfully grisly experience. God of War is a must-buy experience well worth the wait.

