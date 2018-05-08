GTA Online Update Makes Earning $1 Million a Piece of Cake

To all Grand Theft Auto Online players out there, your prayers have been heard.

Rockstar Games today announced a new update called Business Week, which gives players some breathing room when it comes to in-game finances, as well as a bunch of new additions. If your primary concern over the past few weeks is your dwindling Maze Bank account, the new update has got you covered.

According to Rockstar’s press release, every GTA online player will be eligible for a state-sponsored gift of GTA$250k. That’s a great way to start the week, isn’t? But that’s not all. During the promo period between May 8 – 14, the state will also provide an additional GTA$150K for each day that you log in.

This simply means all GTA Online players can earn as much as GTA$1 million without even breaking a sweat. And if that wasn’t enough, all of your accumulated cash will be deposited in your account from May 15 – 21.

Aside from the daily bonus, Business Week also brings two gorgeous-looking vehicles.

Finally, the update ushers in a ton of discounts in properties, vehicles, and weapon upgrades:

Another notable update you may want to check out is the Double Cash bonus on Contact Missions, Rockstar Stunt Races, and the Special Vehicle Circuit Races.

The GTA Online update Business Week ends on May 14, so you better get your hands on it right now.