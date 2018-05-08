HIVE: Altenum Wars Giveaway – Win an NA or EU PSN Code

Hero shooters are all the rage, but how do you change the formula? You literally flip it on its side! HIVE: Altenum Wars takes the hero-shooter genre and makes it 2.5D, pitting players and factions against waves of alien forces in an effort to control the fuel supply. Each hero offers a unique play style, and you too can participate in deciding the fate of humanity. Thanks to the kind folks over at Catness Games, we’ve got four PS4 codes for our HIVE: Altenum Wars giveaway (two NA and two EU), just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

Four (4) Grand Prize Winners:

One (1) NA or EU PS4 code for HIVE: Altenum Wars

How to Enter the HIVE: Altenum Wars Giveaway

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below. We’re not looking for anything specific this time around, but bonus points for creative and unique responses! Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Giveaway is for NA and EU. We will be giving away two of each code. Must have an NA or EU PSN account to redeem the code. Please indicate which region you would like in your response.

The giveaway is running through Wednesday, May 9, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Thursday, May 10. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to receive the notification email.

If you want to get a look at what HIVE: Altenum Wars holds for you, you can read our review of this unique shooter.

Good luck in our HIVE: Altenum Wars giveaway!