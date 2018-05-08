Monster Hunter: World Total Sales Hits 7.9 Million

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter: World has just reached 7.9 million total shipments and digital downloads. This makes the game as the company’s number one bestselling title in history.

The game was released earlier this year on January 26, 2018. Yet last March 2018, MHW already reached a reported 7.5 million total sales worldwide, and it did not show any signs of stopping. If you don’t know how big the number is in terms of sales, check the screenshot below, taken from Capcom’s website:

Do note that it hasn’t even been 4 months since Monster Hunter: World’s release.

In terms of digital contents business, below is a statement made by Capcom on their latest financial results report:

In this business, the record-breaking success of Monster Hunter: World (for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) drove the increase in sales and contributed greatly to improved profit. Furthermore, in addition to Resident Evil 7: biohazard (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC) and Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross) Nintendo Switch Ver. (for Nintendo Switch) giving strong performances, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (for Nintendo Switch) became a smash hit. Meanwhile, sales of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC), which was launched in September 2017 targeting the US and European markets, tended to be soft. In Mobile contents, amid business reforms, including alliance strategies carried out by the Company to bring about a breakthrough in the business, Monster Hunter Explore maintained steady popularity, as licensing revenue utilizing our intellectual property (IP) successfully contributed to increased profits. The resulting net sales were 74,141 million yen (up 26.3 % from the previous fiscal year) and operating income was 19,103 million yen (up 72.2 % from the previous fiscal year).

Monster Hunter: World is available for the PlayStation 4. Screenshots of the game available below.

[Source: Gematsu, Capcom]