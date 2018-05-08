PSVR’s Moss Getting a Physical Release, Available This Summer

I can’t say enough good things about Moss, and Polyarc’s PSVR exclusive hit is finally getting placement on store shelves. The Moss physical release will be available on June 12, 2018 for $29.99. It can be pre-ordered starting today from Amazon, GameStop, BestBuy, Target and Walmart. Polyarc’s CEO and co-founder, Tam Armonstrong, had a few words for the supportive fans while announcing the Moss physical release.

“Our goal when creating Moss was to build a special, unique world people could transport themselves to and really experience the magic of VR. Launching Moss as a digital-only game was a great way to introduce Quill to players around the world. And now, with the release of the Moss disc, we’re excited to share with even more players who prefer a physical copy of the game.”

Polyarc partnered with publisher Perp Games on the Moss physical release. Rob Edwards, Managing Director of Perp, commented bringing Moss to disc. “Like the rest of the world, we fell in love with Quill when we first met her during E3 last year. Polyarc combined incredible storytelling techniques with extensive development skills, and the result was outstanding. Moss is quite simply breathtaking, and it is an honor to work with Polyarc on the physical boxed release.”

Moss currently ranks as the highest scoring PSVR game on Metacritic and holds the honor of a perfect five star rating on the PlayStation Store. It also remains on the top of the PSVR download charts each month since its release.

I’ve had the pleasure of talking with many of the people who worked on Moss, from the talented composer Jason Graves and his work on the soundtrack, to the Lead Audio Designer Stephen Hodde and what he did with the soundscape of Moss. I also spoke with Animation Director Rick Lico about bringing Quill and the world of Moss to life.

If you haven’t yet experienced one of the most magical and engaging adventures PSVR has to offer, now is the time to try it out. The physical release will also make Moss really easy to gift to those PSVR owners who still have yet to experience the wonder. Will you be adding the Moss physical disc to your collection when it releases next month?