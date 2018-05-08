Bandai Namco Unveils New Gundam Breaker Bundle That Comes with a Gunpla Model

Bandai Namco Store for North America has included a new bundle for New Gundam Breaker for the PlayStation 4. The bundle will feature a 1/144 HG Gundam AGE II Magnum Gunpla Model kit. The bundle is only store-exlcusive, and you can pre-order it now for $89.95.

Below are details on what is included on the Gunpla model kit:

Hyper DODs Rifle Magnum

Beam Sabers

Shiguru Shield

F-funnels

1/144 scale

Size and weight: 30 x 19 x 6.7 cm / 357g

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via the Bandai Namco Store:

OVERVIEW BREAK…BUILD…BATTLE! Break, build and battle with the Gunpla you’ve always wanted in NEW GUNDAM BREAKER! Blast through enemy Gunplas and collect their fallen weapons and armor to customize your Gunpla in real time and now you can team up with your friends in a 3v3 co-op mode! Don’t miss out on the action in the newest installment of this fan-favorite series! FEATURES BREAK! Hack and slash your way through onslaughts of enemy Gunpla and big bosses to gather various Gunpla parts – from heads to legs, weapons to shields, and everything in-between! BUILD! Create your very own Gunpla to suit your fighting style using parts you’ve collected! Customize your Gunpla off and on the battlefield with new real-time weapon and armor swapping! BATTLE! Battle your way through story mode or team up with three other players in a new 3v3 Co-Op Mode! Fight and collect the most parts to secure your team’s victory

New Gundam Breaker will be available worldwide this June. Japan will see a June 21 release, while the rest of the world will get the game on June 22.

[Source: Gematsu]