PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of May 8, 2018
The Golden Week Sale and May the 4th sale are behind us, but never fear, there are more great games to check out this week. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week.
All discounts listed are the sales price without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.
The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.
All Deals
PS4 Games
- 100ft Robot Golf $4.99 ($3.99)
- 3D Billiards $8.99 ($7.99)
- Adult Swim Games Starter Pack $19.99 ($15.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $29.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition $34.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition $49.99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition $27.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack; Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate $40.49
- Battleship $5.99 ($4.49)
- Bleed Completed Bundle $13.99
- Boggle $4.99 ($3.99)
- Brawlhalla Founders Pack $16.99 ($14.99)
- Broforce $5.09 ($3.74)
- Butcher – Special Edition Bundle $6.49 ($5.19)
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus $5.99 ($4.49)
- Citizens of Earth $5.99 ($4.49)
- Dandara $9.74
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition $3.99 ($2.99)
- Death Road to Canada $11.99
- EA Sports UFC 3 $44.99 ($38.99)
- EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition $59.99 ($51.99)
- Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle $34.99
- For Honor $19.79
- For Honor Deluxe Edition $23.09
- For Honor Gold Edition $32.99
- GoNNER $6.99
- Gorogoa $11.99
- Grand Theft Auto V $35.99 ($29.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card $43.31
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $49.29
- Grow Home $3.99 ($3.19)
- Grow Up $4.99 ($3.99)
- GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Cash Card $59.99
- GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card $98.99
- GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card $74.39
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle $44.99
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition $14.79
- Hob $13.99 ($11.99)
- Human Fall Flat $7.49 ($5.99)
- Iconoclasts $16.99 ($14.99)
- INFERNIUM $18.74 ($16.24)
- Island Flight Simulator $8.99 ($7.99)
- Just Dance 2018 $29.99
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition $31.99 ($27.99)
- Kingdom: New Lands $11.24
- Kona $9.99 ($7.99)
- Last Day of June $13.99 ($11.99)
- Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers $4.99 ($2.99)
- Megaton Rainfall $9.91 ($8.95)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack $7.99
- Monopoly Plus $7.49 ($5.99)
- Nidhogg 2 $10.49 ($8.99)
- One More Dungeon $6.79 ($6.39)
- Perfect Angle $6.99 ($4.99)
- Raging Justice $13.49
- Rememoried $10.49 ($8.99)
- Risk $5.99 ($4.49)
- Risk Urban Assault $5.99 ($4.49)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle $29.99 ($23.99)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered $11.99
- Scrabble $5.99 ($4.49)
- Screencheat $4.94 ($3.74)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $26.99
- Solitaire $3.99 ($2.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole $29.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition $44.99
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew $19.99
- Suicide Guy $6.39 ($5.99)
- Sundered $11.99 ($9.99)
- Super Mega Baseball $9.99
- Syberia 3 $24.99
- Tembo The Badass Elephant $5.99 ($4.49)
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters $5.99 ($4.49)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse $10.49 ($8.99)
- Undertale $11.99 ($10.49)
PS3 Games
- Blue-Collar Astronaut $4.99 ($1.99)
- DuckTales: Remastered $5.99 ($4.49)
- Dustforce $3.99 ($2.99)
- Monopoly Plus $5.49 ($3.99)
- Risk $3.99 ($2.99)
- Risk Urban Assault $5.99 ($4.49)
- Super Mega Baseball $9.99
PS Vita Games
- Citizens of Earth $5.99 ($4.49)
- Guacamelee! $5.99 ($2.99)
- Iconoclasts $16.99 ($14.99)
- Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers $4.99 ($2.99)
- One More Dungeon $6.79 ($6.39)
- Rollers of the Realm $3.99 ($2.99)
- The Caligula Effect: Deluxe Digital Bundle $14.99
- Undertale $11.99 ($10.49)