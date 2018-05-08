A New Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Character Will be Revealed on May 15

Square Enix has just announced that they will reveal a new additional character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT by holding a live stream next week. The placeholder YouTube link is available right above so that you can put it on your reminder.

The Japanese gaming news site Famitsu also has a bit more details on this teaser, which we have translated right below:

A joint official live stream for both the arcade game Dissidia Final Fantasy and the PlayStation 4 software Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be held on Tuesday May 15, 2018, at 8 pm JST. An anticipated new character will be revealed at this stream. It seems like this character has been teased to be a male character from the first half of numbered FF series who will make his debut at Dissidia series though…? This stream will also cover update content for the near future. Of course it will come with live commentary from producer (Ichiro) Hazama and director (Takeo) Kujiraoka!

Although Dissidia Final Fantasy NT has been released on PlayStation 4 since January 2018 worldwide, Square Enix is promising a long-term support for the game by releasing more post-release DLC characters. The first such character was Vayne Carudas Solidor from Final Fantasy XII which was added to NT on April 26.

While this stream will start on Tuesday, May 15, at 8 pm JST (UTC+9), you will be also able to catch it at the following time zones:

12 pm BST

7 am EDT

4 am PDT

[Source: Square Enix via Famitsu]