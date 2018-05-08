Shadow of the Tomb Raider Director Discusses Lara Croft’s Signature Weapon

Lara Croft fans have been anxiously waiting for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is scheduled for release on September 14, 2018.

As we get closer to its release date, more interesting details continue to emerge about the newest entry in the long-running franchise. Game director Dan Bisson has just revealed that the bow is still Lara’s weapon of choice this time around.

This effectively means that the character’s iconic dual pistols are taking a back seat in favor of her trusty bow and arrows.

Bison stated in an interview with Xbox Official Magazine: “No. I don’t want that. For us this is her defining moment,” he mentioned regarding Lara’s dual pistols. “We’re not going to put her in shorts with double-pistols, wearing a bikini; that’s not what this is.”

The director also implied that the bow should enjoy its moment to the fullest, considering the dual pistols are already “iconic” and highly associated with the character.

“It’s because the twin pistols have an iconic thing about them. For this trilogy – not saying anything about later on, I don’t know about the future titles – but for this trilogy, the bow is still her signature weapon.”

Considering how well the bow has performed in previous entries, we are fully confident it won’t disappoint as Lara continues her fight against Trinity.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has otherwise seen various improvements over its predecessors. For example, Lara can now hold her breath underwater much longer thanks to the newly-introduced air pockets. Other adjustments have refined the character’s combat and stealth abilities, such as disengaging from a fight once enemies lose sight of her. You may read all about it in our official Shadow of the Tomb Raider preview article.

What do you think of Lara’s continued use of her trusty bow? Be sure to explore Shadow of the Tomb Raider when it releases this September 14 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Via: Sirus Gaming]