Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Desolation of Mordor Expansion Pack Now Live

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced that the latest expansion pack for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, is now live, and can be downloaded for the PS4.

Entitled the Desolation of Mordor, the expansion content allows players to take on the shoes of Baranor, Captain of Minas Ithil, and the sole survivor of the city’s utter destruction. Players will also now have the chance to command the forces of Man in order to defeat an Orcish horde coming from the East.

It also includes new sets of gears and abilities for the players as they travel the desert region of Lithlad, home to the Marauder fortress of Shindrâm. New storylines and quests are available for players as well, including the chance to unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter.

Players can additionally hire mercenaries, and eventually build up their forces in order to survive the harsh environment and powerful enemies that Mordor has in store. There is also a series of outpost missions in order to conquer the proud Marauder fortress.

What’s most unique about this expansion is that players will have to go through the campaign without the power of any Ring or wraith in order to cheat death.

Aside from features within Mordor, there are also a bunch of other updates across the game. Some of these changes include:

Nemesis System Enhancements – Overlords can now have bodyguards, who function the same as Warchief bodyguards and are able to deploy spies.

– Overlords can now have bodyguards, who function the same as Warchief bodyguards and are able to deploy spies. Brutal Difficulty – Enemies are as fast and lethal as on Gravewalker difficulty, but damage is increased greatly, and Might and Wrath will fill up faster allowing players to use more special moves.

– Enemies are as fast and lethal as on Gravewalker difficulty, but damage is increased greatly, and Might and Wrath will fill up faster allowing players to use more special moves. New Player Skin – Choose to appear as Baranor in the main story campaign.

– Choose to appear as Baranor in the main story campaign. Photo Mode Upgrades – New stickers, styles and filters inspired by the Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion.

– New stickers, styles and filters inspired by the Story Expansion. Online Fight Pits & Online Conquests Update – Search for friends by player name when battling it out in online modes.

Here is the full trailer for the Desolation of Mordor story expansion DLC:

Desolation of Mordor can be purchased in bundle together with previous expansion packs (Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion, Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, and Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion) for $39.99, or as a single addition to the base game for $19.99