Square Enix E3 Showcase Will be Live on Their Own Website

Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, will start on June 11, showcasing many publishers’ and developers’ works of art and grandeur. The event will also be a meme-filled fiasco. Yet, everyone is excited for E3, since this will showcase a lot of upcoming games, as well as updates on the status of already announced games.

Even Square Enix is a trying to create hype for its own showcase on E3. They actually made a page in their own website in which you can view all of SE’s upcoming games. Their live stream will also start on Day 1, meaning that fans should definitely tune in if they want the latest updates.

Here are some details given by Square Enix, answering frequently asked questions: