Warriors Orochi 4 Officially Confirmed for PS4, Will Have 170 Playable Characters

Koei Tecmo’s Warriors Orochi series has been known for featuring a very large roster of playable characters combined from two of their most popular game series, Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors, while also adding new mystic characters that form the game’s original storyline. Today, Koei Tecmo has announced through Weekly Famitsu magazine that the newest title in the series, Warriors Orochi 4, will have an even more whopping amount of playable characters.

Although the magazine will be officially published this Thursday, Famitsu has posted a sneak peek preview of the Warriors Orochi 4 article in their website, with the following description which we have translated right below.

In the May 24, 2018 issue of Weekly Famitsu (to be published on May 10, 2018), Koei Tecmo Games will publish the latest information for Musou Orochi 3 (Warriors Orochi 4), the action game scheduled for release in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It looks like in this Warriors Orochi 4, there will be 170 characters appearing—the highest amount in the series! It is getting powered up in all aspects, from the addition of new characters to “Divine Technique Actions” as a new attack method. This magazine also has an interview with the producer Masaki Furusawa, which will explain the above points. Please kindly read it!

Although Warriors Orochi 4 has been announced to be released worldwide in 2018, it is so far confirmed coming for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan. Usually, the Western release will also add Xbox One and Steam to the platform roster, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Koei Tecmo’s American and European branches first.

[Source: Famitsu]