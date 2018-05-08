Check Out the First 20 Minutes of Jurassic World Evolution

Planet Coaster and Elite Dangerous developer Frontier Developments revealed earlier this year that Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12, 2018. The dinosaur theme-park builder is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and now we’ve got another good look at gameplay as the studio has released the first 20 minutes of official gameplay, complete with Jeff Goldblum helping you get acclimated to the park.

You can take a look at the first 20 minutes of gameplay below (via IGN):

Alongside Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard will also be appearing in the game. She first appeared in the Jurassic franchise as Claire Dearing in 2015’s Jurassic World and will be reprising that role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. BD Wong will also be returning in the new film after his character, Dr. Henry Wu, first appeared in 1993’s Jurassic Park and again in Jurassic World. There’s no word yet on what roles both characters will play int he upcoming game, but if it’s anything like Jeff Goldblum, they will be assisting you with various things throughout the park.

For more information on the game, including the announcements of Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the game, check out below for a brief description of the upcoming title:

Jurassic World Evolution tells an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic World film franchise. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World. Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when “life finds a way.”

Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.