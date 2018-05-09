Days Gone Length, Story Details Revealed in Interview With Creative Director
Days Gone has been an interesting title to watch since it was unveiled, seeing people both excited for the PS4 exclusive and some who are tired of the third-person zombie genre of games. We had a chance to preview it ourselves at last year’s E3 and came away highly impressed with the possibilities for varied gameplay that the title will bring.
As part of the massive Game Informer cover story coverage of Days Gone, the magazine asked Creative Director John Garvin more than 150 questions about the game in around eight minutes. Through this style of interview that has become signature for Game Informer cover stories, we learn a lot of interesting Days Gone info, such as where the name of the main character came from, some details about trophies, and a little about the larger story we’ll encounter when the game releases next year. We even get the Days Gone length revealed. If you don’t want to watch through the video yourself, we’ve covered the notable news bits here:
- The word “zombie” never appears in the game (they are called “freakers”)
- Freaker bear is both a boss fight and a general enemy
- It’s not a bummer game, it’s an awesome game
- Garvin is sick of The Last of Us comparisons
- Only similarity to TLOU is that it is a third-person action-adventure game where you are killing “creatures that aren’t zombies”
- Deacon was the name of Garvin’s pet, St. John was a street he grew up on
- We will care about Deacon, he’s a good and funny guy
- Deacon is the only playable character
- Deacon can swim, but doesn’t in the game for narrative reasons
- No outfit customization
- In certain situations, Deacons hat will rotate from brim backwards to brim forwards
- Game is approximately 30 hours long on the “golden path”
- Better muffler on the motorcycle gives noise suppression for better stealth
- Deacons bike can and will break down
- His tires cannot pop (either deflate or pop-a-wheelie)
- You get points for doing stunts
- You can lose the motorcycle and will have to go find it
- You can upgrade the motorcycle’s paint job, exhaust, speed boost, handling
- There will be motorcycle chases
- There will be no sidecar for the motorcycle
- Days Gone has fast travel
- Will run at 30 frames per second, even with PS4 Pro enhancements (checkerboard 4K)
- Lots of collectibles
- There will be different weather patterns in the game
- There is “sort of” a photo mode (Garvin says it’s not in yet)
- No multiplayer
- Stats are tracked, like how many freakers you’ve killed
- You can keep playing the game after you finish
- Uses the touchpad for the menus in a variety of ways
- Lots of “punny” and “jokey” trophies
- This game will be tough
- You cannot do a zero-kill playthrough
- Currency in the game is “credits”
- There are massive metropolitan areas in the game
- There are playable flashbacks throughout the game
- You build up encampments as bases throughout the game
- You can communicate with home base while on your bike
- There are no rumors of a place free from infection
- Minnesota is underwater
- This is a global epidemic
- You will learn the origin of the infection
- The world is not salvageable
- The game is broken up into chapters
- You can “kind of” choose allegiances
- The final boss is human
- There are no kids in the game
- The game will not have a big showing at E3
- Days Gone release date is early 2019
[Source: Game Informer]