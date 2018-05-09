Capcom to Release Two Major Titles by March 2019

Capcom is planning to release two “major” titles, in addition to other upcoming titles, by March 31, 2019; that’s according to the company’s latest financial results presentation. Sadly, Capcom’s new games remain under wraps.

In other words, the Japanese video game publisher wasn’t prepared to issue any official announcements, so we’re still waiting on that. Whatever they have lined-up for next year, there’s a fair chance we’ll see those titles at this year’s E3. Remember, E3 2018 kicks off in LA, on June 12 and ends on June 14.

Perhaps it might be pertinent to mention that Capcom’s net sales were down at the beginning of 2018. Despite that the company also announced that shipments and digital sales of Monster Hunter: World (their delightful RPG-flavored monster annihilator) surpassed 7.5 million, effectively becoming the publisher’s best-selling game ever.

When you think about it, this could easily mean a sequel to Monster Hunter World, a brand new Resident Evil game or at the very least, new content for both games. Any other ideas, folks?

[Source: Gematsu]