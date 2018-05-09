Report: Code Vein Release Date Possibly Outed

While Bandai Namco has been releasing more information regarding their upcoming title Code Vein, the one thing fans continue to speculate over is when the game is releasing. According to a new rumor, however, the wait might end up not being too long after all. According to a recent Gamereactor report (via Push Square), Finnish PR company 3H Distribution Oy has sent out press emails regarding Code Vein and has listed July 2018 as its intended launch. That means that not only will the game be launching sooner than we likely expected, but it’ll be out within two months.

Of course, while this is still a rumor and should be treated as such, a summer release for the game wouldn’t be too surprising. Not only would it give Bandai Namco a chance to truly show off the game at E3, but it would also give them a highly anticipated title to launch during a relatively dry time of the year. Only time will prove if the rumor is true, though, so make sure to stay tuned for any information has it comes to light.

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Push Square]