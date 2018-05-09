Start Snapping, the God of War Photo Mode is Officially Out

God of War may be have been out for a couple of weeks already, but today Sony is releasing a part of the game that fans have been waiting for since the game launched. With patch 1.20 releasing today, players will finally be able to jump into the director’s chair, as the God of War Photo Mode is officially out. Fire up the game, update the game, and you’ll be able to take some cinematic shots of your own.

Not only will Photo Mode allow players to explore their creativity throughout the game, but it will also allow them to tweak a lot of aspects of the game that were previously unavailable. Once Photo Mode is accessed (via the Options Menu or Touch Pad Quick Access), players can move the camera throughout the world, or explore the five tabs in the mode, including:

Camera: Adjust the Field of View, Focal Length, and Camera Roll.

Adjust the Field of View, Focal Length, and Camera Roll. Aperture: Adjust the Depth of Field, Focus Distance, and F-Stop.

Adjust the Depth of Field, Focus Distance, and F-Stop. Filters: Adjust the Film Grain, Exposure, Filter, and Filter Intensity options.

Adjust the Film Grain, Exposure, Filter, and Filter Intensity options. Borders: Add a Vignette and adjust the Vignette Intensity, and Vignette Falloff. This includes a variety of Border styles and the official God of War logo.

Add a Vignette and adjust the Vignette Intensity, and Vignette Falloff. This includes a variety of Border styles and the official God of War logo. Characters: Toggle the visibility of Kratos, Atreus, and all other characters in the scene. And my personal favorite, we’ve added the ability to change Kratos and Atreus’s facial expressions!

Of course, the most exciting option in the Photo Mode is the ability to tweak Kratos and Atreus’s facial expressions, so get ready to see tons of shots of Kratos finally cracking a smile. Make sure to get to updating and then send us some of your favorite snaps!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]