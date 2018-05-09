Koei Tecmo Introduces New Nobunagas Ambition: Taishi Strategies and Systems

Earlier today, Koei Tecmo detailed some of the strategies available to players in the upcoming Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi. When the latest entry in the Grand Strategy series launches on June 5, players will have a ton of tools available to them that will help them build up their domain and conquer their foes. Currently, the game is slated for release on PlayStation 4 and PC, and its release will mark the 35th anniversary in the series.

In Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi, players are able to step into the shoes of their favorite officer or lord and increase their clan’s influence in Japan. For players to do that, they’ll have to use a wide variety of strategic options, including a brand new feature known as The Resolve System. The system will give characters a certain way of thinking, which will make players be more careful when considering how to approach various situations. For example, Shingen Takeda, the head of the Takeda clan, has the resolve “Law of Kai” which focuses on everyone being treated equally. Achieving that officer’s ambitions will result in unlocking bonuses such as increased gold or damage, which will help the player as they go through the campaign.

The game has also been outfitted with a new 2-part turn-based battle system, which will include a Planning Phase that pauses the action and allows players to strategically plan their next move before moving onto the Execution Phase. While in the Planning Phase, players will be presented with a ton of different strategies and can check out which has their own advantages or disadvantages.

For more on what to expect when Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi launches in June, check out below for more information on some of the newly added systems:

Complimenting the battle system during gameplay are the Civic Development systems, where players are able to improve aspects of their domain to earn useful resources and in-game advantages. One of the key aspects to building a successful domain is through the use of Facilities. Farming, Irrigation and Military facilities all provide useful resources; generating gold and supplies, raising the satisfaction levels of neighboring districts, and increasing the army size and providing them with greater weaponry and equipment. Greatly improved production rates and resources can be earned through the effective use of Trade Routes; expanding into a neighboring district, and sharing resources, will even offer resources which cannot be produced within the player’s current domain.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi will launch on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.